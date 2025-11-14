OBITUARY: Lytil Houlda James De Lancy

Lytil Houlda James De Lancy, age 75 (formerly of Brooklyn NY) passed away at her Franklin home on after battling cancer since May of 2019. Born in Tobago, she was the daughter of the later Israel Elcis James and Mabel Nurse James.

Lytil was a teacher for as short time then decided that was not the path for her. She followed her heart and went into Nursing School in 1970 and continued her nursing career for 53 years. Lytil’s passion was Pediatric Nursing. She loved traveling, shopping and spending time with her family. Lytil is survived by her son Dixton De Lancy, husband of Tina De Lancy, and daughter Kimberly Alexander-Goodlow, 5 grandkids Nathaniel, Joshua, Jayden, Zhorri and Zion. Lytil is also survived by siblings Volis, Walton, Syble, Sharmin, and Annette as well a plethora of cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 2:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation with the family one hour prior to the service.