OBITUARY: Regina Joyce Jackman Hepler

Regina Joyce Jackman Hepler, age 60, passed away at her residence in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, on Tuesday November 11, 2025. A native of Williamson County, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Forrest Marshall Jackman and the late Wanda Joyce Tidwell Jackman. She worked for many years in the cafeterias of numerous schools in the Franklin Special School District. She thoroughly enjoyed cooking before becoming disabled. She loved all things supernatural, especially supernatural TV shows and movies. She treasured the time she spent with her grandkids. She was a member of the Pulaski Street Church of Christ in Lawrenceburg.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by 2 children, Christopher and Holly; brother, Johnny Crafton; sister, Kimberly Mealer.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Jerry Dan Hepler; daughter, Brandi Hepler (Joe) Beard; grandchildren, Kristopher (Carrigan), Nicholas, Parker, Hollie, Jorja, Abrianna (Dominick), Emilee, and Conner; great grandchildren, Everleigh, Tucker Lee, and twins on the way!!; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, November 17, 2025, at 2:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Tidwell Cemetery. Visitation with the family on Sunday from 4-8 PM and after 12 Noon on Monday. Friends and Family will serve as pallbearers.