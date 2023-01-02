OBITUARY: Lucy Evelyn Williams Mashburn

Lucy Evelyn Williams Mashburn passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022.

She was born on March 17, 1929, to Charlie and Lucy Williams in Williamson County Tennessee.

Lucy graduated from George Peabody College for Teachers. She was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church for many years.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Franklin B. Mashburn.

Lucy is survived by her son Charles B. Mashburn, sister Charlotte Williams Burton and grandson Christopher Aaron Mashburn and numerous friends and extended family. And a special thanks for all the wonderful care that Lucy received.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and Bethlehem United Methodist Church.

A celebration of life will be held on January 14, 2023, beginning at 1 PM at Bethlehem United Methodist Church with visitation beginning an hour prior.

