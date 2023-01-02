OBITUARY: Dianne Elizabeth (Hood) Beard

Dianne Elizabeth (Hood) Beard passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, she was 73 years old.

A native to Franklin, TN and graduating from Franklin High School.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Beard; Father and Mother, W.A. “Flip” and Johnnie Mai Hood; brother, W.A. “Bill” Hood, Jr.

She is survived by her sons, David Crow and Brian Crow; sisters, Joan Flatt, Pat O’Kelley and her husband Robert; grandson, David Keith Crow II.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 2 PM in the chapel of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with visitation two hours prior to service. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

