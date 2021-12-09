OBITUARY: John Harry Anderson

John Harry Anderson, 74, hotel developer and investor, passed away November 30, 2021 at Williamson Medical Center, Franklin, TN of complications after heart surgery.

John was born on September 27, 1947 at Cherry Point Marine AFB, North Carolina, the son of First Lieutenant John Harry Anderson USMC and Mary Weisensee, both deceased.

John ‘s childhood was spent in Sioux Falls and Rapid City, South Dakota. He graduated from the University of Kentucky majoring in economics.

John began his career in banking at the First National Bank of Cincinnati and Chemical Bank. In 1978 he formed RAHN Properties with Peter H. Roberts (now of Dallas) to develop resort hotels with Aetna and Marriott as partners.

Hotel projects included the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Hotel and Resort, Hyatt Regency Pier 66 Resort, Bahia Mar Hotel and Marina Ft. Lauderdale; Sonoma Mission Inn, Sonoma California, Pier House Resort Key West, the Lexington Marriott, Lexington, KY; the South Bend Marriott; various Marriott branded properties in D.C., Maryland and Virginia among others.

John’s civic activities included the Urban Land Institute Board of Governors and participant in ULI advisory panels; Advisory Board of the University of Florida College of Landscape Architecture and guest lecturer at Harvard School of Design. John and his wife Kathy supported the University of Florida School of Veterinary Medicine and endowed a chair at the UF College of Landscape Architecture.

John and his wife loved their Tennessee Walking Horses. He enjoyed watching Kathy show and were sponsors of the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration and the Walking Horse Owner’s Association. John loved their farm in Shelbyville, TN where they bred and raised their horses, dogs and had family gatherings for the last 31 years.

Cycling was a passion for John and he never missed watching the Tour de France.

Survivors include his loving wife of 38 years, Kathryn, College Grove TN; daughter Amanda Myers and her husband Kevin Myers, Maryville, TN; grandsons Anderson David Myers and Bennett Clay Myers; half brother Pete Weisensee (Sue); half sister Cathi Marty Scott and several nephews.

John is also survived by his beloved Rhodesian Ridgeback, Darla.

A private memorial will be held at a later date. The family asks that donations in his memory may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.