OBITUARY: James LaBrec

James “Jim” Arthur LaBrec, age 86, of Franklin TN passed away on November 5, 2025, surrounded by loving family at his home.

Jim was born in Minneapolis, MN, the son of Alphonse and Eva Kleppe LaBrec and stepmother Esther Elaine LaBrec.

Jim graduated from Edgewater High School in 1957 (Orlando, FL) and the University of Florida (1962) where he earned his bachelor’s degree and was a proud member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.

Jim married Sandra Goehler LaBrec (children James Jr., Michelle, and Kevin) in Gainesville, FL. He later married Susan Bardin LaBrec (daughter Carrie, stepson David) in Durham, NC. Lastly, he married Lisha Preston LaBrec (adopted son JT, stepdaughter Ashley) in Franklin, TN.

Jim is survived by his loving wife, Lisha Preston LaBrec; sons, James A. (Mary) LaBrec, Jr. and Kevin (Debbie) LaBrec, daughters, Michelle LaBrec (William) Reid, and Caroline LaBrec; stepson, David (Christy) LaBrec, and stepdaughter, Ashley Preston; and grandchildren, Cassidy LaBrec (Tanner) Jensen, Madison LaBrec, Jae Alexandra LaBrec, Denver LaBrec, Ethan LaBrec, Claire LaBrec, and Maxwell Reid; and step grandchildren, Patrick (Erin) LaBrec and Christopher (Jaycie) LaBrec; and his one year old great-grandchild Brooks Bent Jensen; former wife and friend, Sandra “Sandy” LaBrec; and many friends and loved ones.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Alphonse Joseph LaBrec and Eva Kleppe LaBrec, his stepmother, Esther Elaine LaBrec; his son, John Taylor “JT” LaBrec, and former wife, Susan Bardin LaBrec.

Jim was a member of One Church Home in Fairview, TN where he was recently baptized. His faith was an integral part of his life, beginning with his service in the Lutheran Church and included participation in many parochial organizations such as Promise Keepers, his church choir, Darrell Waltrip men’s worship group, and men’s retreats throughout the years. He was an avid student of the Bible and loved sharing the Word with family, friends, and business associates.

Jim was a career salesman. He held positions with Donigan’s Clothing, Lipton, College Life, Lincoln National Life, TransAmerica and his own firm InsureVest. He specialized in life insurance, financial planning (ChFC) and retirement planning until his announced retirement on November 4, 2025. He loved to help others in all regards, whether it be financial, personal, or religious in nature. He loved collaborating with his younger brother (and fellow Gator) Robert LaBrec and giving advice to anyone who would listen (including his elected position on the Vashon School Board). Jim was known for his willingness to sacrifice his time and money for others. His sense of humor was omnipresent and if you spent enough time with him, you would know he “did it his way” in all regards. Jim was an avid lover of dogs from when he was a child up until his passing, including his favorite Golden Retrievers, “Sweeney 1 and Sweeney 2.”

A Celebration of Life honoring James “Jim” A. LaBrec will be held on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at One Church Home, 1091 Highway 96 North, Fairview, Tennessee 37062. The service will begin at 1:00 p.m. CST, followed by a reception and visitation with family and friends to gather, share stories, and celebrate Jim’s life until 3:30 p.m. CST.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests considering a donation in Jim’s honor to either the American Heart Association (AHA) or The Jason Foundation, which is dedicated to the prevention of youth suicide through educational and awareness programs.