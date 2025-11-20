Critical Need Prompts One-Week Incentive for O-Neg & Platelet Donors, Expanded Holiday Hours

With the region heading into one of the toughest weeks of the year for the blood supply, Blood Assurance is offering special donor incentives and expanded Sunday hours to urge the community to act now.

Beginning Sunday, November 23, and running through Sunday, November 30, all O-negative blood donors and all platelet donors will receive a $50 eGift card as part of a one-week effort to boost donations ahead of and immediately following Thanksgiving.

To make donating easier during the holiday week, select Middle Tennessee donor centers will open for special Sunday hours on November 23:

Columbia Donor Center: 8:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m.

Franklin Donor Center: 8:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m.

Cookeville Donor Center: 9:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m.

Tullahoma Donor Center: 9:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m.

“Thanksgiving week is historically one of the hardest times for blood donation,” said Garry Allison, Senior Vice President of Operations for Blood Assurance. “Travel, school breaks, and holiday plans pull people away from donating, yet patients in our hospitals still need blood and platelets. This incentive is our way of thanking donors for stepping up when it matters.”

ONE WEEK ONLY: November 23–30

During the incentive period, donors will receive:

• $50 eGift card for all O-negative blood donors

• $50 eGift card for all platelet donors

• A long-sleeve holiday “Sleighin’ It” t-shirt for every donor, while supplies last

Why This Matters

O-negative is the universal blood type used in ERs and trauma situations when there isn’t time to determine a patient’s blood type.

Platelets are vital for cancer patients, NICU babies, and those with blood disorders — and expire in just five days, making holiday slowdowns especially dangerous.

Blood Assurance is the primary supplier for most hospitals in Middle Tennessee, including Williamson Health. That means donations have a direct impact on local patients.

