OBITUARY: Ida Louise McKissack Blackmun

Ida Louise McKissack Blackmun’s life came to an end on Sunday, March 8, 2026, at the age of 86 at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee. Mrs. Blackmun was born on July 6, 1939 in Franklin, Williamson County, Tennessee to parents Earl and Ida Lou Walker McKissack.

Mrs. Blackmun leaves to cherish her many memories her sister, Lucille (Ray) Buford; devoted nieces, Earlean Leach and Wilma (Robert) Harrison; devoted great nephew, Justin Harrison; a host of other relatives and friends.

Mrs. Blackmun will lie in state on Friday, March 13, 2026 from 12 until 5 at the funeral home. https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/waters-funeral-home-inc

Graveside Service, Saturday, March 14, 2026 at 1:00 P.M., Brother Calvin Patton, officiating, Pinecrest Memorial Gardens 2391 Nashville Hwy, Columbia, Tennessee.

