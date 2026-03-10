OBITUARY: Danita Ann Amos

Danita Ann Amos’ life came to an end on Saturday, March 7, 2026, at the age of 63, at her sister`s residence in Franklin, Tennessee. Ms. Amos was born on July 3, 1962 in Franklin, Williamson County, Tennessee to parents Dorothy Sue Scruggs Amos and Charlie Robert Amos.

Ms. Amos leaves to cherish her many memories her father, Charlie R. Amos; sisters, Patrice Y. Amos, Pamela J. Amos and Cheryl R. Amos; brother, Michael E. (Connie) Scruggs; nephew, David J. Amos; aunt, Mattie Scruggs; a host of other relatives, friends and the Church families at Jackson Street Church of Christ and Schrader Lane Church of Christ.

Ms. Amos will lie in state on Friday, March 13, 2026 from 12 until 5 at the funeral home. https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/waters-funeral-home-inc

Graveside Service, Saturday, March 14, 2026 at 11:00 A.M., Brother Christopher Jackson, officiating, Pinecrest Memorial Gardens 2391 Nashville Hwy, Columbia, Tennessee.

