OBITUARY: Edwin Dean Brown

Edwin Dean Brown, age 88, of Franklin, TN passed away January 8, 2022.

Edwin grew up in Jackson County, North Carolina. He graduated from Western Carolina University with a bachelor’s degree. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and was a charter member of Grassland Heights Baptist Church.

Preceded in death by wife of 50 years, Mary Frances Queen Brown, his parents, brothers, W.A. Brown, Henry Brown and Lane Brown, sister, Emma Jo Nicholson.

Survived by, son, Phillip (Terri) Brown, daughter, Carolyn (Mike) Bagsby, sister, Imogene Broom, grandchildren, Kristin and Michael Bagsby, Kirby and Karla Brown.

A funeral service will be conducted 2:00PM Wednesday January 12, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Rusty Trotter officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00PM Tuesday, January 11, 2022 and one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to the Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home or Grassland Heights Baptist Church. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com