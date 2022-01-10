OBITUARY: Margaret (Myers) Westbrooks

Margaret Myers Westbrooks, age 88 of Franklin, TN passed away January 6, 2022.

Granny Westbrooks’ Kitchen is closed. Her biscuits are no longer available. The pancakes shaped like Farmer Joe and his pig or giant hearts have been flipped for the last time. However, the love with which she cooked every meal will live on with those of us left behind to try and do it justice, and we will fail every time. The fried chicken and mashed potatoes will never be the same! The home where she made everyone (and we mean everyone) feel welcome and fed well has rolled up its red shag carpet and the juke box lights have been turned off.

Margaret Myers Westbrooks put on her lipstick and fedora for the last time and joined her daughter, Cindy Stewart Plemons and her beloved Father, Martin L. Myers, Mother, Laura Boyd Roy Myers and six siblings on January 6, 2022 in that great kitchen in the sky! No doubt she cooked breakfast for them all this morning.

Margaret lived in Williamson County her entire life. She was a graduate of Franklin High School. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Department relied on her for over 20 years to keep their books. Most of the county knew her as Margaret Ann or “Granny”. Only two of us knew her as Mama.

She is survived by her daughter, Angie Westbrooks DeJarnette (Tom), five wild and loving grandchildren, Tayla Lynn Finger (Jon), David Greer (Teri), Brandy Plemons, and Sophia and Jack DeJarnette, and ten great- grandchildren, Fletcher, Emerson, Ryder, Mason, Tru, Lincoln, Scout, Savanna, Riddeck and Ryder.

When all of this rowdy bunch is together, it feels like there are one hundred of us, and she loved every minute of it. Every time she hung up the phone, the very last thing she said was “Hug the kids and tell them I love them!” without fail for 17 years since the first one was born. Rest easy, Mama, and know they are all getting lots of hugs! We love you!

