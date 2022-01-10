OBITUARY: Charles Arthur Crossley

Charles Arthur Crossley, age 73, of College Grove, TN, passed away January 5, 2022.

Charles retired as a plant supervisor with Ouimet.

He is preceded in death by parents, Charles & Rose Elizabeth Crossley; brothers, Jack Hudson Crossley & Terry Crossley.

Survived by, son, Charles “Allen” Crossley and Eddie Wayne (Kimberly) Underwood; brothers, John Raymond Crossley, Robert Stalnaker, and Kevin Stalnaker; sister, Penny Stalnaker; grandson, Ethan Underwood.

A Graveside service will be conducted at 1:00PM Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Gardens with Gene Rucker officiating. Donations may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Association. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289, www.williamsonmemorial.com