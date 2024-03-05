OBITUARY: Doris Marie Carney Hickman

Doris Marie Carney Hickman, a beacon of unwavering love and youthful spirit, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2024, at the Williamson Medical Center.

Born on October 21, 1934, in Newsom Station, Davidson County Tennessee, Doris’s life was a tapestry of devotion to her family, a testament to her adventurous spirit, and a celebration of her passionate soul.

A proud graduate who completed her 12th-grade education, Doris spent her professional years nourishing the minds and bodies of countless students as a cook for Battle Ground Academy. Her warm presence in the kitchen was matched only by the warmth of the meals she lovingly prepared. Doris was also a dedicated member of Mt. Carmel Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where she found strength and fellowship.

Doris’s zest for life shone brightly through her interests. She was a fervent supporter of Tennessee sports, and while she cheered for the Braves, her heart truly belonged to the athletic endeavors of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her passionate cheers could fill a stadium, and she was known to have been thrown out of a game when she fiercely disagreed with a call against her family. This fiery spirit was paralleled by her love for clogging with her beloved husband, Doug Hickman, in their younger days—a dance they shared for 59 years until his passing.

She relished the thrill of shopping, the excitement of a good gamble at the casino, and the simple joy of cooking for her family, who were the center of her universe. Doris’s cooking was not merely about food; it was about gathering, sharing, and expressing her love—a love that she had in abundance.

Survived by her adoring family, Doris’s legacy lives on through her daughter, Sherry (Phillip) Unguren of Antioch; sons, Ricky (Rachel) Hickman of the Bethesda community, Randy (Pam) Hickman, Jeff (Donna) Hickman, and Kenny (Angie) Hickman, all of Bethesda Community. Her grandchildren, Lindsey (Felipe Rosario) Hickman of Boston, MA, Cale (Ashley) of Bethesda Community, Brandi (Brandon) Ray of Thompson Station, Katie Hickman of Bethesda Community, Jake (Caitlin) Cravens of Rockvale, along with her great-grandchildren, Brayten and Brodie Ray, Addy and Ellie Hickman, Luna Rosario, and Bodhi Cravens, will cherish her memory and continue to be inspired by her love.

Doris also leaves behind her sister, Jo Evelyn (Tommy) Cotton of the Arrington Community, her special niece Joyce Bush of the Cane Ridge Community, her sister and brother and sister in law Harry (Jane) Hickman of the Harpeth Community, and brother and sister in law Linda (Melivin) Gray of Franklin and many other loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Woodford Carney and Edna Pauline Bagget Carney, her sister, Dorothy Russell, her brother, Jimmy Carney, and her cherished husband, Doug Hickman.

Doris’s life was a reflection of the well-known quote by Helen Keller, “The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched—they must be felt with the heart.” She embodied this sentiment every day, touching the hearts of all who knew her with her loving, adventurous, and passionate nature.

As we bid farewell to Doris Marie Hickman, we celebrate a life lived to the fullest, a life rich with love and laughter, and a life that left an indelible mark on the hearts of many. Her vivacious spirit and the echoes of her joy will continue to resonate within the lives of her family and friends, as they carry forward her legacy of love and passion. Doris will be dearly missed, but her memory will forever be treasured and kept alive in the stories and the love she shared so freely.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Joe Copolo and Brodie Ray officiating. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Ricky Hickman, Randy Hickman, Jeff Hickman, Kenny Hickman, Cale Hickman, Brayten Ray, Brodie Ray and Doug Hayes. Honorary pallbearers will be Wendy Ryan and member of Mt. Carmel Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Memorials may be made to the Pat Summitt Foundation or Mt. Carmel Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Visitation will be 4-8 PM Wednesday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/