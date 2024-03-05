Morning Source – Allie Davis

Morning Source
Guest: Allie Davis
Originally Aired: March 4, 2024
Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with the local children’s author, Allie Davis.
Davis wrote her first children’s book, Clara and the Constellations, to share this week during Read Across America Week—a story inspired by her daughters who enjoy gazing at the stars at their Williamson County home.
