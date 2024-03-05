Morning Source – Allie Davis

By
Donna Vissman
-

Morning Source
Guest: Allie Davis  

Originally Aired: March 4, 2024  

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with the local children’s author, Allie Davis.

Davis wrote her first children’s book, Clara and the Constellations, to share this week during Read Across America Week—a story inspired by her daughters who enjoy gazing at the stars at their Williamson County home.

Learn more here. 

 

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articlePhoto of the Day: March 5, 2024
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
Instagram Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here