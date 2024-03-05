OBITUARY: Dr. O. Wyndell Jones

Dr. O. Wyndell Jones, age 90 of Franklin, TN passed away March 1, 2024.

He was born in Philadelphia, MS to the late J.O. Jones and Erna Coker Jones. Dr. Jones answered a call to the ministry at a young age and lived fully into that call with unwavering sincerity, commitment, and integrity for over seven decades.

He was supported and encouraged throughout his ministry by his closest and most ardent ministry partner and wife of 65 years, Audie Jenkins Jones. Together, they built a life grounded in faith and service.

Dr. Jones’ thirst for knowledge and dedication to his calling fueled his pursuit of education. He earned degrees from Mississippi College, New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, Samford University, and Hannibal-LaGrange University.

He pastored churches in Mississippi, Louisiana, Tennessee, Alabama, and Iowa. He never lost sight of the importance of missions and outreach, leaving a lasting impact on countless communities.

His effectiveness as a servant leader with strong administrative gifts prepared him for the roles of Director of Church Ministries Division for the Alabama Baptist Convention and later as the Executive Director of the Baptist Convention of Iowa, leading with distinction until his retirement in 2001.

Dr. Jones’ life was not only impactful, but also well-respected. He received numerous recognitions and honors, testaments to his dedication and achievements. A few highlights include:

● Chairman of Evangelism, Home Mission Board

● President of Tennessee Baptist Executive Board

● Board of Trustees, Tennessee Baptist Foundation

● Alabama State Executive Board

● Board of Directors, Home Mission Board

The true measure of his life, however, lies not in accolades, but in the countless lives he touched and the positive changes he inspired.

Dr. Jones leaves behind a legacy of faith, service, and love. His memory will be cherished by all who knew him, and his spirit will continue to live on in the hearts of those he helped and inspired.

And for those who knew him, he was a dedicated, fiercely loyal, and vocal fan of the Atlanta Braves!

In addition to his parents, the late J. O. Jones and Erna Coker Jones, he was preceded in death by his wife, Audie Jenkins Jones and his sister, Mary Jones Hardy.

He is survived by his daughters Kathy Stanley and Karen Jones, as well as grandchildren Adam Gauthier and Katy Deak (Fabien Bouchet).

A funeral service will be held at 1 PM Thursday, March 7, 2024 at Williamson Memorial, Franklin, TN. Visitation will begin at Noon prior to the service. Interment will take place in Williamson Memorial Gardens following the service. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/