OBITUARY: Charles “Charlie” Davis Bennett

Charles Davis “Charlie” Bennett. Age 90 of the Cross Keys Community Williamson County, passed away June 1, 2021 at his residence. Born in Williamson County to the late Charles Howard “Buck” Bennett and Fannie Mae “Mammie” Bennett.

Charlie retired from Moody’s Goodyear Tire of Franklin after fifty-one years and served in the Korean War in the US Army. Charlie was a Williamson County Road Commissioner for twenty years, served on the Williamson County School Board, Coached Little League Baseball for many years and was known by all his boys as a great coach. He was instrumental in starting the Bethesda Recreation Center Ballfields in 1967, and later the ballfields were dedicated to Charlie and named the Charlie Bennett Ballpark. He also helped organize the well known Bethesda July 4th Walking Horse Show. Some of the things Charlie enjoyed doing were taking care of his cattle and mules, loved playing cards, and the dances at the College Grove Senior Citizen’s Center, and being with his grandchildren. Charlie was a good man and will be greatly missed.

Survived by his wife of sixty-nine years, Jessie Trice Bennett, daughters, Brenda (Dan) Wooten, Connie (Tim) Marlin, son, Rodger (Lynn) Bennett, grandchildren, Jason (Melissa) Daniel, Jessica (Seth) Duke, Kyle (Chelsea) Marlin, Buck (Sarah) Bennett, Tanner (Kailyn) Bennett, Eight great-grandchildren, sister, Eunice Lillard, brother, Thomas “Tomcat” Bennett.

Services will be conducted 11:AM Friday June 4, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Anthony Bishop officiating. His Grandson Jason Daniel will have Prayer. Visitation with the family will be on Thursday evening from 3PM to 8PM and one hour prior to the service on Friday.

Serving as Pallbearers are his Grandsons, Great-Grandsons, and Randy Hickman and Gene Marlin. Honorary Pallbearers are Charlie’s Little League Baseball Teams, members of Bethesda Presbyterian Church, and friends at College Grove Bluegrass.

Memorials may be made to the Cross Keys Cemetery Fund

