OBITUARY: Joel L. Koonce Jr.

Joel L. Koonce, Jr, 84, of Franklin Tn, was called home on Sunday, May 30, 2021 in Franklin, Tn.

Joel was born in Refugio, Tx to Joel and Hertha Koonce on March 1, 1937. He went to school at Refugio High School, and then on to Texas Lutheran College where he met Mary Ann (Mimi) Dannhaus. The two of them were married on August 14, 1959 in San Antonio, Tx. Joel graduated from Texas Lutheran College, and subsequently received his masters from St. Mary’s University in San Antonio, Tx. Joel later received the University award from Texas Lutheran College for Distinguished Alumni. Joel finished his 43-year career as Sr Vice President for the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, while also serving in the Air Force Reserves for 36 years and obtaining the rank of Lt. Colonel.

Joel faithfully served his Lord through many church positions and activities over the course of his life. Most recently Joel was bestowed the honor of Elder Emeritus at Our Savior Lutheran Church.

Joel is preceded in death by his parents and daughter Beth Jo Koonce. He is survived by his wife Mimi Koonce, daughters Meliss Ann Mullins (Michael) and Michele Jo Houghton (David), and grandchildren – Nicholas Mullins, Austin Mullins, Elizabeth Houghton and Sarah Houghton, along with numerous other family members.

Visitation will be held at 10AM on Saturday June 5 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 5110 Franklin Pike, Nashville TN, 37220, with the service immediately following – Pastor Lane Reuter officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Room in The Inn, care of Our Savior Lutheran Church – 5110 Franklin Pike, Nashville TN, 37220