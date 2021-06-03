YMCA, Highwoods Enter Agreement Regarding Maryland Farms YMCA Property

Agreement will eventually result in a sale of the property in 2023

Nashville, TN — The YMCA of Middle Tennessee announced Wednesday it has reached an agreement that will eventually result in the sale of its Maryland Farms YMCA property to Highwoods Properties, a North Carolina-headquartered real estate investment trust with a strong presence in Nashville and surrounding areas. The Y and Highwoods expect the property to change hands in 2023.

The Maryland Farms Y, located at 5101 Maryland Way in Brentwood, will continue to operate as usual for up to two more years, while a renovation and expansion at the Y’s Concord Road facility is completed. The plan to eventually end operations at Maryland Farms is part of the Y’s larger One Brentwood strategy, which will consolidate the two family wellness centers into one state of the art, flagship Y on Concord Road. Once work at the Concord Road site is completed, the YMCA will move forward with its plans to sell the Maryland Farms property to Highwoods.

YMCA President and CEO Dan Dummermuth says the Y is grateful to have identified a buyer with a strong reputation for high quality development whose desired timeline for developing the property aligns with the Y’s timeline for completing work at its Brentwood facility. “We’ve said all along that keeping Maryland Farms open while we build a bigger and better YMCA on Concord Road was a priority for us, and we’re now confident we will be able to do just that. We look forward to delivering programs and services at Maryland Farms for up to two more years.”

About the YMCA of Middle Tennessee:

The YMCA of Middle Tennessee is the region’s leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening

community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Inspired by

its mission as a worldwide charitable fellowship united by a common loyalty to Jesus Christ

for the purpose of helping people grow in spirit, mind and body, for more than 140 years, the YMCA of Middle Tennessee has been giving people of all ages the tools they need to belong and be well. Last year, the Y reached 251,847 people, improving the nation’s health and well-being and providing opportunities to serve others and support our neighbors.