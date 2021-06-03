YMCA, Highwoods Enter Agreement Regarding Maryland Farms YMCA Property

Agreement will eventually result in a sale of the property in 2023

By
Press Release
-
Maryland Farms Y
photo from Maryland Farms YMCA Facebook

Nashville, TN — The YMCA of Middle Tennessee announced Wednesday it has reached an agreement that will eventually result in the sale of its Maryland Farms YMCA property to Highwoods Properties, a North Carolina-headquartered real estate investment trust with a strong presence in Nashville and surrounding areas. The Y and Highwoods expect the property to change hands in 2023.

The Maryland Farms Y, located at 5101 Maryland Way in Brentwood, will continue to operate as usual for up to two more years, while a renovation and expansion at the Y’s Concord Road facility is completed. The plan to eventually end operations at Maryland Farms is part of the Y’s larger One Brentwood strategy, which will consolidate the two family wellness centers into one state of the art, flagship Y on Concord Road. Once work at the Concord Road site is completed, the YMCA will move forward with its plans to sell the Maryland Farms property to Highwoods.

YMCA President and CEO Dan Dummermuth says the Y is grateful to have identified a buyer with a strong reputation for high quality development whose desired timeline for developing the property aligns with the Y’s timeline for completing work at its Brentwood facility. “We’ve said all along that keeping Maryland Farms open while we build a bigger and better YMCA on Concord Road was a priority for us, and we’re now confident we will be able to do just that. We look forward to delivering programs and services at Maryland Farms for up to two more years.”

About the YMCA of Middle Tennessee:
The YMCA of Middle Tennessee is the region’s leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening
community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Inspired by
its mission as a worldwide charitable fellowship united by a common loyalty to Jesus Christ
for the purpose of helping people grow in spirit, mind and body, for more than 140 years, the YMCA of Middle Tennessee has been giving people of all ages the tools they need to belong and be well. Last year, the Y reached 251,847 people, improving the nation’s health and well-being and providing opportunities to serve others and support our neighbors.

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here