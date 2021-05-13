OBITUARY: Brandon Lenny Bermudez

Brandon Lenny Bermudez, age 39, of Spring Hill, TN passed away suddenly on May 10, 2021.

Brandon’s (BLo, Brando, T) personality was larger than life. His presence would light up a room and had the ability to make anyone smile with his charm. He was an avid Select card and gun collector, a Bacardi connoisseur, die hard Giant’s fan, and had the ability to always win big at the casino or scratch offs. He loved his family and friends dearly, and he was loved by so many.

Brandon is survived by parents, Ermelindo and Maritza Bermudez; sister, Ivette Sweeney; nephews, Mark and Brennan Sweeney and niece, McKenna Sweeney.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00PM Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 11:00AM-1:00PM Saturday at SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 5239 Main Street, Spring Hill, TN 37174. 931 486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com