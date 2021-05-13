OBITUARY: George S. Bobier

George S. Bobier, age 69 of Spring Hill, TN passed away on May 11, 2021 after succumbing to symptoms of Covid-19.

George was born in Flint, MI to the late Selwyn and Margaret Sage Bobier. He was Veteran of the US Army serving during Vietnam. George was a friend to everyone he met. He selflessly gave his time to his Spring Hill Community where he was actively involved in the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce, The Well Outreach and numerous other organizations. He was an employee of Breezy Powerwash and a retired supervisor at General Motors.

He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He leaves behind his loving wife of 21 years, Janis Bobier; daughters, Shantiqua Bobier and Tiffanie (Adam) Greene; sister, Sally (Dave) Hymes; grandchildren, Aleigha Gutierrez, Trinly, Madalee, and Camden Greene; sister in-law, Pam Rooks.

He is preceded in death by a step-brother, Don Rooks.

A celebration of George’s Life will be held at 3:00pm on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Derek Hunter officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-8pm on Friday and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Spring Hill Memorial Park, Reflection Columbarium.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Well Outreach.