OBITUARY: Brad Mason Jones

Brad Mason Jones, age 75, of Franklin, TN, passed away October 16, 2025. Brad was born in Phoenix, Arizona.

In his younger years, he loved to play board games and would unapologetically boast of his winnings to his siblings. Later in life he became an accomplished chess player.

Musically inclined, he became self-taught in guitar and enjoyed folk music and classical guitar. He was drafted into the military in 1969 and was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

After leaving the Army, Brad became an architectural draftsman which occupation followed him throughout his career. After suffering a massive stroke, Brad had resided in a skilled nursing facility for the past 15 years. He could be heard singing to everyone he met in the hallways. He would greet the women with a kiss on the hand and would give a salute to the men.

We are forever grateful for the care he has received throughout the years and most recently to his favorite personal tech, Angela.

Preceded in death by parents, Bennie Lee and Betty Lorine Pendley Jones and wife, Ivy Elliott-Jones. Survived by: sons, Brent (Stephanie) Jones and Taylor Jones; brother, Bryan (Betty) Jones; sisters, Barbara (John) Slate and Brenda (Brugh) Reynolds.

Graveside services will be conducted 11:00 AM, October 27, 2025, at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 7931 McCrory Lane, Nashville, Tennessee 37221, Father Michael Marcantoni officiating.

Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.