Morning Source -Brentwood Library 2025 Halloween Event

Morning Source
Guest: John P. Holt Brentwood Library
Originally Aired: October 21, 2025
Morning Source talks with Donna Vissman and the John P. Holt Brentwood Library in Brentwood talk about the upcoming Booktacular event on Saturday, October 25th from 3 pm until 5 pm. The Halloween event takes guests thru the library and each child will receive a book.
Find more information here.
