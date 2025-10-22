WCS Across the Board – October 20, 2025

The Williamson County School Board met on Monday, August 18, for its regular monthly meeting.

In his report to the Board, WCS Superintendent Jason Golden thanked the Board members and the public speakers. He also spoke about the upcoming textbook adoption and that there are fewer kindergarten students enrolling.

In Student Spotlights, Sunset Middle’s Best Buddies Chapter was named the 2024-25 Best Buddies International Outstanding Middle School Chapter of the Year.

The Page Middle 2024-25 eighth grade band was named the 2025 Mark of Excellence Commended Winner by the Foundation for Music and Education.

The Woodland Middle School girls tennis team won the TMSAA Tennis State Championship.

Heritage Middle’s Asher Salmons won the TMSAA Boys Class AAA Cross Country Individual State Championship.

Sunset Middle’s Scotlyn Szabo won the TMSAA Girls Class AAA Individual State Championship.

Legacy Middle’s boys cross country team won the TMSAA Boys Class AA Cross Country State Championship.

Woodland Middle’s boys cross country team won the TMSAA Boys Class AAA Cross Country State Championship.

Page High’s girls golf team won the TSSAA Class AA Girls Golf State Championship.

In Staff Spotlights, Brentwood High’s Chris Saunders was named TSSAA Boys Golf Coach of the Year.

Ravenwood High’s Ricky Rodriguez was named TSSAA Girls Flag Football Coach of the Year.

Summit High’s Pete Miller was named TSSAA Wrestling Coach of the Year.

In New Business, the Board:

Approved the General Purpose School Fund Amendment Special Schools Transportation Reimbursement — $136,618.00

Approved the following 2025-26 School Board Budget items: General Purpose School Fund Resolution Buses – $3,184,000.00 General Purpose School Fund Resolution Intercategory Transfer Salary 25-26 – $12,465,616.00

Approved the following Policies on First Reading Textbooks and Instructional Materials Use of Wireless Communication Devices

Approved the Textbook Committee

Approved the 2025-26 Superintendent’s Goals (Annual Agenda Item)

Approved the Board Goals (Annual Agenda Item)

In Other Business, the Board:

September 15, 2025 School Board Meeting Minutes

Approved the Agenda

Approved the Consent Agenda, which includes: Emergency Preparedness Plans Policy on Second Reading Recommendation for Field Trip Fee Requests



The School Board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Monday, November 17.

