WCS Across the Board – October 20, 2025

The Williamson County School Board met on Monday, August 18, for its regular monthly meeting.
In his report to the Board, WCS Superintendent Jason Golden thanked the Board members and the public speakers. He also spoke about the upcoming textbook adoption and that there are fewer kindergarten students enrolling.
In Student Spotlights, Sunset Middle’s Best Buddies Chapter was named the 2024-25 Best Buddies International Outstanding Middle School Chapter of the Year.
- Approved the General Purpose School Fund Amendment Special Schools Transportation Reimbursement — $136,618.00
- Approved the following 2025-26 School Board Budget items:
- General Purpose School Fund Resolution Buses – $3,184,000.00
- General Purpose School Fund Resolution Intercategory Transfer Salary 25-26 – $12,465,616.00
- Approved the following Policies on First Reading
- Textbooks and Instructional Materials
- Use of Wireless Communication Devices
- Approved the Textbook Committee
- Approved the 2025-26 Superintendent’s Goals (Annual Agenda Item)
- Approved the Board Goals (Annual Agenda Item)
In Other Business, the Board:
- September 15, 2025 School Board Meeting Minutes
- Approved the Agenda
- Approved the Consent Agenda, which includes:
- Emergency Preparedness Plans Policy on Second Reading
- Recommendation for Field Trip Fee Requests
The School Board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Monday, November 17.
