OBITUARY: Margaret Grover Brewer

Margaret Grover Brewer, 92, of Brentwood, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on October 15, 2025. She was born on July 10, 1933, in Redgrave, England, where she grew up on her family’s farm.

During her childhood, World War II reached close to home as German bombs fell nearby. Her family lived in the countryside, where they welcomed another family to share their home until the bombings ceased. It was a time of rationing and self-sufficiency, and the Grovers raised cows, pigs, chickens, ducks, and geese, taking them to market to sell. Margaret loved life on the farm, especially caring for her horses, which she often rode to visit friends and family. She attended small local schools and graduated from the Convent of St. Louis High School in Bury St. Edmunds.

While living in England during the war, Margaret met her future husband, William “Bill” David Brewer, who was serving in the United States Air Force. They married in 1956, beginning a lifelong partnership filled with love and adventure. Bill’s military career took them from England to France, and later to the United States, where they made their homes in San Antonio, Texas, and Great Falls, Montana.

As a devoted military wife, Margaret dedicated herself to raising their three children and creating a warm, welcoming home wherever they lived. After Bill retired from the Air Force following 21½ years of service, the family settled in Brentwood, Tennessee, where they built lasting friendships and community.

Following Bill’s passing in 2015, Margaret—affectionately known as “Nina”—continued to be a loving mother, grandmother, and cherished friend. She found great joy in nature, tending to her flower garden, and feeding birds, rabbits, and deer. She loved relaxing on the deck at the family lake house, sipping coffee, and watching the wildlife. Nina also enjoyed crossword puzzles, dogs, horses, and NASCAR. She never missed a weekend race, cheering on her favorite driver, Chase Elliott, and the Hendrick Motorsports team.

To her family, Nina was a faithful servant of God who loved deeply and lived selflessly. Known for her kindness, gentle spirit, and warm smile, she will be remembered as a true sweetheart whose presence brightened every life she touched.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, William David Brewer; daughters, Deborah Brewer Stewart and Diane Brewer McCall; parents, Sidney George Grover and Alice Ethel Mumford Grover; sister, Dorothy Grover Fincham and her husband, Stanley; and brother, Gordon Grover.

She is survived by her loving son, David (Valerie) Brewer; brother, Geoffrey (Jennifer) Grover; grandchildren, Dillon (Abby) Brewer, Alexis Brewer, Michael Stewart, and Megan Stewart; son-in-law, Jack Stewart; sister-in-law, Cheryl Grover; extended family, Gary and Dora Luther; very special friends, Kurt and Brandi Richards (and Maverick); and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews in England.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 30, 2025, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Pastor Tom McCoy will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Friends of Williamson County Animal Shelter.