OBITUARY: Billy Charles Gage

Billy Charles Gage, age 87, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

Bill was born on July 2, 1936, in Bethel Spring, Tennessee to Lyman and Pearl Gage.

He lived in St. Charles Missouri and Murray, Kentucky before moving to Franklin, Tennessee.

Bill graduated from the University of Tennessee, where he received his bachelor’s in electrical engineering. He worked at McDonnel Douglas/ Boeing for 32 years, before retiring in 1996. Bill was a member of Brentwood Baptist Church. He enjoyed golf and Ham radio.

Bill was preceded by his wife, Charlene Gail Gage; parents, Lyman and Pearl Gage; brother Ronnie Gage; great-granddaughter Amelia Bean.

Bill is survived by his sons, Gregory Gage (Nancy), Stanley Gage (Chandra), and Travis Gage (Carla); sister, Martha Carolyn Plunk; 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, August 7, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial to follow the service in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Jim Taylor will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made in Bill’s memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, Tennessee 37064 615-794-2289 https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

