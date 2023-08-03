OBITUARY: Stephen Winfred Lineberry

Stephen Winfred Lineberry was born on August 8, 1961 and passed away on Friday, July 28, 2023

Steve came into this world like a Lion and peacefully departed life like a lamb. A man with many talents and interests, his curiosity regarding life was nothing short of amazing. Steve loved nothing more than a good debate regarding the opinions that he developed from the research he conducted from that curiosity.

Steve was intelligent, resilient and armed with a quick wit. Debates were less about winning than about enjoying the back and forth with his friends and encouraging people to open their minds to new ideas.

Steve was a student of life and all the world was his classroom. Perhaps nothing was as interesting of a subject to him as was music. His musical knowledge spanned genres and decades. He could name songs after hearing only a few notes and he loved introducing people to a new artist or song. From Motown to punk rock to outlaw country, Steve would find something for everyone – even introducing his daughter to Hanson despite his disdain for boy bands.

Steve’s goals in life were never the destination but the journey itself. When life handed him lemons, he bought a lemonade stand and got to work. Steve knew you would find good people and problems worth solving in any industry.

As we honor Steve’s life, we know Steve would want us to share stories, laugh as much as possible and let music soothe our soul. Steve would tell us to leave the world better than we found it and to care more for people than things. Steve would remind us that there’s always another chapter of our lives waiting to be written and we will carry Steve’s love with us on every page.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Winfred and Faye Lineberry, Sister, Dianne Staggs who passed two days after Steve.

Survived by loving Fiancée, Misty Doty, “Perfect Daughter”, Whitney (Josh) Sewell, “Bonus” Son, Jacob Pellingra, Sisters, Patti (Bobby) Andrews, Janet (Earnest) Barber. Brother-in-law, John Staggs, his grandchildren who were the light of his life, Jackson Sewell, Elliott Sewell and Samuel Sewell, along with numerous extended family members.

A Celebration of Life service will be conducted on Sunday, August 6, 2023 beginning at 2 pm at the Franklin Elks Lodge, 485 Oak Meadow Drive, Franklin, TN, 37064. Dress will be casual and bring your best stories.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Alive Hospice in memory of Steve Lineberry.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, Tennessee 37064 615-794-2289 https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/