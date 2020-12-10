Nothing Says “Comfort” Like a Savory Pie on a Chilly Night!

The early nights mean crisp evenings that can sometimes chill you right to the bone. You’re exhausted and cold from all the holiday shopping. Or maybe you had a rough commute (even if it’s from the home office to the couch). And you are too tired to think about cooking. No worries.

Papa C Pies to the rescue!

Papa C is more than just desserts. Among our collection of savory pies, you’re sure to find the ideal comfort food to fill your belly, warm your body and feed your soul. Papa C Pies offers five delectable savory pies, made from fresh, fine ingredients. All you have to do is heat, eat and savor!

Chicken Pot Pie

One of the best sellers and a favorite for everyone, the Chicken Pot Pie comes in two sizes (6” and 9”) and is filled with all white meat chicken, delicious veggies, a rich stock and perfectly seasoned. As if all that goodness wasn’t enough, our chicken pot pie is surrounded by Papa C Pies’ signature flaky crust. Irresistible and delicious!

Quiche

Nothing says comfort food like a scrumptious quiche. And Papa C Pies offers not one, not two, but three fantastic options.

Roasted Red Pepper and Sausage Quiche. Fresh ground sausage, roasted red peppers with parmesan and a 3-year aged sharp cheddar. This quiche, made with a delicious custard of eggs and half-and-half, is finished with a light crust – sure to satisfy.

Spinach and Bacon Quiche. You can feel good about getting greens while loving every luscious bite! Baby spinach and in-house fried thick cut bacon seasoned to perfection with two cheeses and a silky egg custard sit in a scratch-made crust based on a recipe handed down through generations.

Vegetable Quiche. Fresh baby spinach; red, yellow and orange bell peppers; and fresh sauteed mushrooms means you will not miss meat! Filling and delicious with a delightful crust, plenty of cheese, and a custard filling you can't resist makes this pie a home run.

Shepherd’s Pie

While it doesn’t actually have a pie crust, it’s name is still “pie,” so Papa C still makes it. And boy does he make it! This ultimate comfort food features ground beef and mixed vegetables in a savory gravy and topped with creamy, flavorful mashed potatoes. The shepherd’s pie will stick to your ribs and keep you warm on those chilly Tennessee nights.

If you live in Middle Tennessee, you are very fortunate… the savory pies are available locally only! No shipping is available. Feel free to stop by and see what’s in the case for dinner. Or call 615-414-3435 to find out what’s available and place an order. Let Papa C Pies take care of dinner… you take care of enough already!

Papa C Pies is located at:

99 Seaboard Lane, Suite 100, Brentwood (corner of Seaboard Lane and Bakers Bridge Avenue behind Costco)

Store hours:

Monday – Friday 10am to 6:30pm

Sat: 10am to 5pm

