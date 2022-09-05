New Music for You this Week – September 5, 2022

1 Daniel Tashian- “Tumble and Fall”

Daniel Tashian, the songwriter and producer behind music from artists like Kacey Musgraves, Demi Lovato, Leon Bridges and more released “Tumble and Fall.”

In talking about the ballad,”This one was written, like the rest of the album, with my dear friend Paul Kennerley,” says Tashian. “He left me a message that had the first part of the song, and I was hooked right away.”

