Nashville Ballet to Kick Off 2022-23 Season with Paul Vasterling’s Cinderella

Nashville Ballet will kick off their highly anticipated 2022-23 season with Artistic Director Paul Vasterling’s Cinderella this fall. Running at TPAC’s Polk Theater October 6–9, the fan-favorite production will feature original choreography by Vasterling, a youth cast of School of Nashville Ballet students and community partners, and a classical score performed live by the Nashville Symphony. This will mark the beginning of Vasterling’s final season as Artistic Director for the organization before officially retiring and transitioning to Artistic Director Emeritus at the end of the 2022-23 season, when he will be succeeded by current CEO and Associate Artistic Director Nick Mullikin.

“I’ve created over 40 ballets during my career at Nashville Ballet, but stories like Cinderella are always my favorite,” shared Nashville Ballet Artistic Director Paul Vasterling. “Not only is it an aesthetically beautiful and technically challenging production, but it transcends generations and reaches both new and loyal audiences. It brings all different types of people together to appreciate something we all hold dear- and that’s why we do what we do.”

Hailed by Broadway World Nashville as “dreamily beautiful and wistfully romantic,” the family favorite was first presented in 2011 and sold out during its last run in 2016. Set to Sergei Prokofiev’s magical score presented live by the Nashville Symphony, the production features an array of specially designed 18th century costumes, stunning sets, and original choreography by Vasterling. Adding a bit of humor and a modern twist to the timeless tale, Vasterling’s unique adaptation will also include male company dancers hilariously on pointe in the iconic role of the wicked stepsisters, and a leading lady who is confident, ambitious, and in charge of her own happy ending.

Joining Nashville Ballet company dancers on stage will be a youth cast of students ages 5–7. Comprised of aspiring dancers from School of Nashville Ballet and community partners from Rejoice School of Ballet, Moves and Grooves, and the Hispanic Family Foundation, youth cast students will have the opportunity to perform for a live audience, learn from professional dancers and artistic staff, and see how a mainstage production comes to life from start to finish.

Cinderella will be sponsored by Conrad Nashville and Tennessee Orthopedic Alliance. To learn more about Nashville Ballet, upcoming performances, or to purchase tickets, please visit nashvilleballet.com.

About Nashville Ballet

Nashville Ballet is the largest professional ballet company in Tennessee. Nashville Ballet presents a varied repertoire of classical ballet and contemporary works by noted choreographers, including original works by Artistic Director Paul Vasterling. Nashville Ballet and the second company, NB2 (a pre- professional training company), provide more than 55,000 arts experiences to adults and children annually through virtual and in-person season performances and its Community Engagement programming. Curriculum-based Community Engagement programs bring hybrid learning dance education to community centers, colleges, public libraries, and public elementary, middle, and high schools across the state. School of Nashville Ballet brings world-class dance instruction to students ages 2 and up. To learn more about Nashville Ballet, please visit nashvilleballet.com.

Nashville Ballet receives public funding from Metro Arts, Tennessee Arts Commission, and the National Endowment for the Arts. Contributions from local, regional, and national institutional funders and community partners, as well as hundreds of generous individuals, provide ongoing support of Nashville Ballet’s mission-critical programs.