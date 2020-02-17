Cheerville, a facility offering team cheer training, has announced the company will open a location in Nolensville this April. The new facility will be located at 2015 B Johnson Industrial Boulevard.

An informational meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 18 at 7 p. Those interested in more information should contact Greg Shannon at gshannon@cheerville.com.

Cheerville offers team cheer training to schools. They offer a weekly training program where they work on skills of tumbling, jump technique, building techniques, and choreography.

Currently, there are Cheerville facilities in Hendersonville and Mount Juliet with locations in Kentucky.

