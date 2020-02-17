Williamson County Parks and Recreation (WCPR) is partnering with Chicago Kite to host WCPR’s inaugural Kite Festival on Sunday, March 8 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Rd., Franklin. Mark your calendars so you won’t miss this FREE family event with numerous kinds of kites and stunt kites; some even reaching 100 feet in the air! The festival will also include music, entertainment and other activities. Concessions from on-site food trucks will be available for purchase.

For more information, contact Chase at Chase.Cribbs@williamsoncounty-tn.gov or (615) 302-0971 ext. 2214.