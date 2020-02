Nashville Tea Company recently opened in Columbia, hosting a grand opening event on Feb 16.

The tea house is located at 101 N James M Campbell Boulevard, Columbia.

Nashville Tea Company offers small batches of loose leaf tea that are blended and packed with the Nashville Tea label.

Hours of operation for Nashville Tea Company will be Monday – Saturday 9 a – 6 p, closed on Sunday.

To stay current, follow the Nashville Tea Company on Facebook.