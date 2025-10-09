Nashville Zoo Brings Back the Adults Only BOOZe at the Zoo

Nashville Zoo is back with the wildest costume party in town, BOOZe at the Zoo. The annual adults-only event will include unlimited drink samples, costumes, adult trick-or-treating, a live DJ, and plenty of party animals. Nashville Zoo’s spooktacular adults-only costume party is Thursday, October 16 from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on Nashville Zoo’s website.

Guests are encouraged to wear their best costume for the Zoo’s unique Halloween party. Visitors can expect to stroll through Trick-or-Treat trail to collect treats, explore festive scenery and meet Gourdon the Talking Pumpkin for some sassy one-liners. Attendees can sample unlimited beer, wine, and seltzers from various adult beverage vendors with food trucks available for purchase throughout the night.

This ultimate Halloween party would not be complete without a costume contest (costume guidelines can be found here) where attendees have a chance to win a free Backstage Pass Tour for up to four people at the Zoo. Lastly, this unique party will have festive décor and backdrops, so guests can achieve the perfect Instagram photo or TikTok video. For a full list of events, please visit the Zoo’s website.

As part of Nashville Zoo’s Sumatran Tiger conservation efforts, all candy provided will be palm oil-free or made from sustainable palm oil. The Nashville Zoo is committed to saving wildlife species by protecting their habitats. Shopping responsibly for consumer products can make a significant difference for wildlife and wild places. To learn more about sustainable solutions visit rspo.org.

BOOze at the Zoo is supported by Anheuser-Busch, Ajax Turner, Frugal MacDoogal, Nashville Predators, Curated Events, Irwin Entertainment, and Twice Daily. Guests are strongly encouraged to arrive and depart via rideshare or have a designated driver for this event.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.nashvillezoo.org/upcoming-events/event/booze.

MORE EVENTS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email