Nashville International Airport Celebrates Black History Month with Free Music Series

In celebration of Black History Month, Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) is thrilled to present a celebration of Black musicians as part of its Arts at the Airport program. This exciting initiative will showcase a diverse lineup of talented artists throughout February.
The schedule for BNA’s Black History Month Music Series is listed below. The upcoming performances are scheduled to take place on the C/D exit stage by Green Beans Coffee Co.:
|February 6
|2:30 – 4:30 p.m.
|Will Davenport
|February 7
|12:00 – 2:00 p.m.
|Steve Roper Band
|February 12
|12:00 – 2:00 p.m.
|Joe West Duo
|February 13
|2:30 – 4:30 p.m.
|Will Davenport
|February 20
|12:00 – 2:00 p.m.
|The Yamil Conga Quartet
|February 27
|2:30 – 4:30 p.m.
|Nate Bean & 4given
Green Beans Coffee Co. is located in the pre-security area of the terminal. Travelers and locals are invited to enjoy these free, public performances featuring a variety of musical genres and styles.
For the complete itinerary of events for this month, please click HERE.
