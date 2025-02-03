Nashville International Airport Celebrates Black History Month with Free Music Series

In celebration of Black History Month, Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) is thrilled to present a celebration of Black musicians as part of its Arts at the Airport program. This exciting initiative will showcase a diverse lineup of talented artists throughout February.

The schedule for BNA’s Black History Month Music Series is listed below. The upcoming performances are scheduled to take place on the C/D exit stage by Green Beans Coffee Co.:

February 6 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. Will Davenport February 7 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. Steve Roper Band February 12 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. Joe West Duo February 13 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. Will Davenport February 20 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. The Yamil Conga Quartet February 27 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. Nate Bean & 4given

Green Beans Coffee Co. is located in the pre-security area of the terminal. Travelers and locals are invited to enjoy these free, public performances featuring a variety of musical genres and styles.

For the complete itinerary of events for this month, please click HERE.

