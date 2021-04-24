Mountain High Outfitters Holds Grand Opening

By
Press Release
-
Mountain High Outfitters
photo from Mountain High Outfitters

Mountain High Outfitters opens today, Saturday, April 24, inside the CoolSprings Galleria. They will celebrate with a grand opening event starting at 10 am. The first 50 people will receive a gift card and Mountain High Outfitters t-shirt, as well as, some vendor swag. Light beverages and refreshments will be served throughout the day and there will be great deals on items throughout the store.

Located on the upper level across from American Girl, Mountain High Outfitters is an active, outdoor boutique and lifestyle store focusing on apparel, footwear, gear, and accessories for all ages. They offer brands such as Patagonia, Birkenstock, Vuori, Free People, Barbour, Hoka, Teva, Yeti, and Ray-Ban. Mountain High Outfitters also offers bikes, boats, and paddleboards as well as camping, hiking, and tailgating items.

“We are beyond excited to move to our new location at CoolSprings Galleria. We have been in the market for seven years and feel this opportunity to build a new and larger community is exciting. With the newfound interest for so many of our guests to get out and get active, it suits our mission and we can’t wait to prepare everyone for all of life’s endeavors,” said Christopher Groom, owner of Mountain High Outfitters.

The CoolSprings Galleria is located at 1800 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin. Hours of operatation are 10 am – 8 pm, Monday – Saturday, and noon – 6 pm on Sunday. For the latest updates on Mountain High Outfitters, visit their Facebook page.

