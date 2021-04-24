Photo of the Day: April 24, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of the carnival at the CoolSprings Galleria. It’s back for a limited time, only running through Sunday, April 25.

Hours for Saturday and Sunday 1 pm – 11 pm.

Wristband specials are $25 or $1.25 for a single ticket and 20 ticket sheet for $20.

CoolSprings Galleria is located at 1800 Galleria Boulevard.

