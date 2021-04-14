Mountain High Outfitters Moves to New Location

Mountain High Outfitters has moved from 1556 McEwen Drive (next to Whole Foods) to the CoolSprings Galleria. They will open in the space formerly occupied by Rock Creek, which closed in February 2021. The grand opening for the CoolSprings Galleria location is April 24. The first 50 guests will receive a gift card and a swag bag.
Prior to the move, Mountain High Outfitters had been at its McEwen Drive location since 2013.
Via Instagram, they shared, “Find us at 1800 Galleria Boulevard, Suite 5020 in Franklin, TN! Next to H&M and across from American Girl.”
Mountain High Outfitters is a full-service equipment stop; they even have gear for your active lifestyle. From apparel, footwear, they have everything you need for your next (or even your first) adventure. They currently have fourteen locations in Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee, (the Franklin location is the only Tennessee location).
The store is hiring sales associates, those interested in employment should visit their website here.
