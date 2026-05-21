Cult-Favorite Pajama Brand Eberjey Opens First Nashville Store

Eberjey, the cult-favorite pajama and loungewear brand, has opened its latest retail location in Nashville, within AJ Capital’s Wedgewood Village in Wedgewood Houston. This is a banner year for the brand founded by Ali Mejia and Mariela Rovito, as it marks 30 years of business, and Nashville is Eberjey’s sixth brick-and-mortar spot, adding to Miami (2 locations), NYC, East Hampton, NY, and Newport Beach, CA. More Business News

The 919 sq. ft. store, located at 1209 Brown St., embodies Eberjey’s “softer side of life” ethos, blending comfort, ease, and understated luxury. The design draws inspiration from natural textures, warm neutrals, and organic materials to create a calming, elevated feel. The space is meant to put customers truly at ease and the experience is intentionally intimate and hospitality-driven, encouraging customers to slow down, explore, and connect with the product in a relaxed, home-like setting. Product offerings will include Eberjey’s core assortment—including the iconic Gisele pajamas, Washable Silk styles, and seasonal collections —as well as curated gifting moments.

The space features a light-filled, airy layout grounded in soft wood tones and warm, tonal finishes. Lime-washed walls, natural wood flooring, and layered textures create an environment that feels both elevated and approachable. It features a curated mix of custom and sourced pieces that reinforce a sense of natural ease and intentional design, including custom millwork with raffia-inspired drawer insets, functional display pieces for accessories and gifting, woven seagrass baskets for merchandising and storage.

At the center of the store, a sculptural, custom-built cash wrap with fluted detailing is paired with a round burl wood table—creating a natural focal point and gathering space.

The store was intentionally designed to have open areas that could easily transition for in-store activations and events and is meant as a place for connection. Eberjey plans to host intimate events, personalized styling moments, and seasonal activations that bring together local customers, creators, and tastemakers.

The space also creates opportunities to highlight and collaborate with local Nashville talent, fostering a deeper connection to the surrounding community.

The store is open Monday – Saturday from 11am – 7pm and on Sunday from 12pm – 6pm.