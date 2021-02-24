Rock/Creek at CoolSprings Galleria Closes

Outdoor lifestyle store Rock/Creek has closed its CoolSprings Galleria location.

According to a company representative, the last day of operation was Sunday, Feb. 21.

Rock/Creek originally opened in the mall back in August of 2016 on the upper level across from American Girl Doll.

About Rock/Creek:

Dawson Wheeler and Marvin Webb began Rock/Creek while schoolmates at Baylor University. In 1987, Wheeler purchased Canoeist Headquarters. From there the company grew to be known as Rock Creek Outfitters and, in 2007, they shortened the name to Rock/Creek in 2007.

Rock/Creek has been named as one of the top 25 outdoor retailers by SGB & Outdoor Business Magazine; SNEWS & Backpacker Magazine also named Rock/Creek as Retailer of the Year for Best Online Business.

Those still interested in shopping with the outdoor store can visit Rock/Creek online for favorite outdoor brands like Patagonia, Chaco, Birkenstock, Swiftwick socks, and more.