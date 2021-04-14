Dolly’s Strawberry Pretzel Pie Ice Cream Available Online Thursday

Last week, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams debuted a new, limited-edition flavor made in collaboration with the Queen of Country music, Dolly Parton. The flavor is called Strawberry Pretzel Pie and it was available in stores with the option to purchase pints online.

Unfortunately, Jeni’s website saw up to 50 times it’s normal traffic causing issues. They tweeted, “To those of you trying to order Strawberry Pretzel Pie online, we are so sorry. This sucks. The flavor is NOT sold out. Our website issues have lasted longer than expected, but we are working on it and will let you know via email and social media when we’re back up and running.”

On Thursday, April 15, Jeni’s will have 5,000 pints available to purchase online. Sharing the news on their website, Jeni’s states, “At noon (ET) on 4/15 the remaining inventory from our first run—about 5,000 pints—will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, and ship in the coming weeks.”

At 3 pm on Thursday, Jeni’s will also offer the opportunity to pre-order on a second run of Strawberry Pretzel Pie pints, available with a ship date in August.

There will be a four pint limit on orders.

GOOD NEWS UPDATE! Strawberry Pretzel Pie pints will be available ONLINE ONLY this Thursday, April 15—and there will be two ways to get a pint! For more details about the 4/15 release and pre-order: https://t.co/CfhBUzBBoq pic.twitter.com/nmrrO791Hn — Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams (@jenisicecreams) April 13, 2021

If you haven’t tried Strawberry Pretzel Pie yet, ordering online is your best bet as the Jeni’s site says scoops and pints are sold out in shops nationwide and they currently do not have plans to release more in shops.

Strawberry Pretzel Pie is described as a “throwback to the triple decker pie from the potlucks of our youths. Layers of salty pretzel streusel, subtly sweet and effortlessly tangy cream cheese ice cream, and lipstick red strawberry sauce.”

This flavor will benefit Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a book gifting program that gives free books to children from birth to age five.