Morning Source: Sugar Drop

Morning Source

Guest: Sugar Drop



Originally Aired: November 18, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Brooke from Sugar Drop. Sugar Drop is a colorful cake, party and sweet supply shop, located at 574 Franklin Road in Franklin.

Creativity takes many forms. And at Sugar Drop Cafe & Dessert Boutique, they are artists of fondant, pastries, and all things sugary! Decadent creations include cakes, cookies, bars, and even a signature Sugar Drop Drippy Cakes – uniquely designed to be fun, tasty, and full of goodness from the housemade buttercream to the custom sprinkle blends. Treats from the bakery and shop in Franklin, TN, add a bit of wonder to every occasion, from birthday parties to corporate events and weddings. They even sell baking and party supplies to keep the fun coming! Stop by today to pick out something delicious or to give one of their cooking classes a try!

Follow Sugar Drop on Facebook for the latest updates.

***

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!