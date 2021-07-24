Morning Source: Kirby’s Kitchen

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Franklin native Darrin Kirby about his new food truck Kirby’s Kitchen.
Kirby’s Kitchen offers hamburgers, french dip sandwiches, pulled pork bbq sandwich, sides like baked beans, cole slaw and more. You can also order a family pack with pulled pork, baked beans and slaw. And you can get bbq, pimento cheese and chicken salad by the pound.
Kirby’s Kitchen is located at 328 5th Ave N in Franklin.
Hours of the food truck are:
Wednesday – Friday 4-8PM
Saturday 11AM – 7PM
Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!
