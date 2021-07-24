Morning Source: Kirby’s Kitchen

Morning Source

Guest: Kirby’s Kitchen



Originally Aired: November 20, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Franklin native Darrin Kirby about his new food truck Kirby’s Kitchen.

Kirby’s Kitchen offers hamburgers, french dip sandwiches, pulled pork bbq sandwich, sides like baked beans, cole slaw and more. You can also order a family pack with pulled pork, baked beans and slaw. And you can get bbq, pimento cheese and chicken salad by the pound.

Kirby’s Kitchen is located at 328 5th Ave N in Franklin.

Hours of the food truck are:

Wednesday – Friday 4-8PM

Saturday 11AM – 7PM

Learn more about Kirby’s Kitchen here.

***

