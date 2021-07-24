Morning Source: We Rock the Spectrum

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Steve Komarnitsky about the opening of We Rock the Spectrum in Franklin and where the new gym will be located.
We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym, an international children’s gym franchise, announces its first location in Tennessee: We Rock the Spectrum – Franklin. The new owners, Steven and Samantha Komarnitsky, have secured the new location at 113 Murfreesboro Road, Suite 203 Williamson Square Franklin TN 37064. Construction will begin after August 7th for this recreational space that is the first of its kind in the state. The franchise’s mission is to provide an inclusive community for children and young adults of all abilities.
Learn more about the We Rock the Spectrum franchise, its specialized equipment, and the various services it offers by visiting its corporate website https://www.wrtsfranchise.com/.
***
Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!
