Morning Source – Haven Madison

Morning Source

Guest: Haven Madison



Originally Aired: July 31, 2023

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Haven Madison from American Idol.

Haven Madison made the top eight on the last season of American Idol. This weekend, you can see her perform alongside other Idol finalists, including Tyson Venegas, and Megan Danielle at the Summer Bash taking place at The Factory in Franklin.

There are still a few tickets to the show tonight; find them here.

