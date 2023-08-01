Morning Source – Haven Madison

Morning Source
Guest: Haven Madison
Originally Aired: July 31, 2023
Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Haven Madison from American Idol.
Haven Madison made the top eight on the last season of American Idol. This weekend, you can see her perform alongside other Idol finalists, including Tyson Venegas, and Megan Danielle at the Summer Bash taking place at The Factory in Franklin.
*****
Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!