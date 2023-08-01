Frothy Monkey Addresses Photos of Heavily Armed Individuals in Front of Coffee Shop

Visitors to downtown Franklin over the weekend may have seen some men dressed in military colors carrying long guns walking in downtown Franklin and in front of Frothy Monkey.

Frothy Monkey posted on Instagram that many people have reached out to them regarding photos of these men taken in front of the coffee shop.

In a social media post, they stated, “Thank you to everyone who has reached out today to check on us regarding the photos of armed people taken in front of our Franklin location that have been circulating online.”

Continuing, “We are not associated with those individuals and were as surprised as you are that these folks showed up at our doorstep. Our staff handled themselves brilliantly, had a brief, peaceful interaction with them on our porch and, because being approached by heavily armed people is out of the ordinary, we also called the police out of caution.”

We contacted City of Franklin Police Chief Faulkner, about the incident and she stated, “Franklin Officers located these two individuals Sunday and talked to them. They left the area soon thereafter. They indicated that they wanted to express their Second Amendment rights. Per Tennessee State law, they can carry long guns as long as they are not loaded.”

On July 1, 2021, a new law went into effect allowing for both open and concealed carrying of handguns by some Tennessee residents. The law applies to most adults 21 and older and military members between 18 and 20 to carry open or concealed handguns without a permit. This bill does not apply to long guns.

As described on capitol.tn.gov, “As enacted, creates an exception to the offense of unlawful carrying of a firearm, if a person meets age requirements, lawfully possesses the handgun, and is in a place that the person is lawfully present; revises other firearm statutes.