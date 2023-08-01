Top Stories From August 1, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from August 1, 2023.

1Zaxby’s in Franklin Has Closed

photo by Donna Vissman

Zaxby’s, located at 1108 Hillsboro Road in Franklin, is now closed. Read more.

2Nolensville Little League Team Heads to Georgia for Southeast Regional Tournament

Nolensville Little League
photo from Little League World Series 2022

Last year, the Nolensville Little League team made it to the Little League World Series (LLWS), finishing fourth. Not only did they reach the LLWS last year, it was the second consecutive year the team made it…. and they’re going for a third! Read more.

3What’s New to Streaming in August 2023

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this August 2023 playing on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Read more.

4Job Opening Announced at Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Headquarters in Nashville

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the position of TBI Accreditation Manager. Read more.

5Nashville-Based Yellow Corp is Shutting Down

photo befunky

Nashville-based Yellow Corp. is shutting down and will be headed for bankruptcy, reports Associated Press. Read more.

