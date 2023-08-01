Here’s a look at the top stories from August 1, 2023.
Zaxby’s, located at 1108 Hillsboro Road in Franklin, is now closed. Read more.
Last year, the Nolensville Little League team made it to the Little League World Series (LLWS), finishing fourth. Not only did they reach the LLWS last year, it was the second consecutive year the team made it…. and they’re going for a third! Read more.
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this August 2023 playing on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Read more.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the position of TBI Accreditation Manager. Read more.
Nashville-based Yellow Corp. is shutting down and will be headed for bankruptcy, reports Associated Press. Read more.