MoneyGeek Releases List of Safest Small Cities

In a new crime and safety report by MoneyGeek, several Williamson County cities have been named as some of the safest small cities in the U.S., with Brentwood named the safest small city in Tennessee.

The report ranked 989 small towns and cities (those with 30,000 to 100,000 residents) across the US. MoneyGeek analyzed crime statistics and quantified the cost of those crimes to identify the safest and least safe small cities and towns.

Here’s a look at Williamson County cities that made the list:

Brentwood, TN rank #106 in the country and #1 in Tennessee (per capita cost = $176)

Spring Hill, TN ranks #153 (per capita cost = $216)

Franklin, TN ranks #218 ( per capita cost =$282)

Other middle Tennessee small cities on the list include:

Columbia – ranks #687

Hendersonville – ranks #171

Mt Juliet – ranks #436

Lebanon – ranks #798

Cookeville – ranks #703

Other findings from the study Money Geek shared,

Small cities and towns really are safer than big cities — twice as safe . Our analysis found that the median cost of crime in cities and towns with populations between 30,000 and 100,000 was $500, compared to cities with populations over 100,000, where the median cost of crime was $1,029.

Our analysis found that the median cost of crime in cities and towns with populations between 30,000 and 100,000 was $500, compared to cities with populations over 100,000, where the median cost of crime was $1,029. Despite the general safety patterns, a small city or town can be just as dangerous as a large city. The cost of crime per capita in Gary, Indiana, is $8,786, nearly as high as St. Louis, Missouri — the most dangerous city in America — where the per capita cost of crime is $9,334. Westerville, Ohio (pop. 40,903) has a cost of crime per capita of $1,123, comparable to New York, NY ($1,120).

Below are the top five safest small cities in the US.

Franklin, MA Shrewsbury, MA Carmel, NY Northampton Township, PA Yorktown, NY

Read the entire report here.