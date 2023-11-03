Mojo’s Tacos to Open in Nolensville

Mojo’s Tacos just announced a third location is in the works.

Sharing on social media, “Get ready for a new chapter in our story as we expand to a new location in Nolensville, TN early next year!”

The newest location will be located in the former Pork Belly Farmhouse restaurant. An anticipated opening is expected for February or March of 2024. In the Nolensville location, there will be two floors of dining experience with two full bars.

Stating, “Our exciting two-story location will bring you all your menu favorites, with delicious new additions like fajitas and enchiladas. Enjoy your meals on our beautiful porch during warmer months, and discover ample seating options both downstairs and upstairs, not to mention TWO bars!”

While you wait for the restaurant to open, expect to see the Mojo’s Tacos truck parked in the front serving tacos; the schedule for the truck will be posted at a later time.

Mojo’s Tacos first opened at The Factory in Franklin in 2018 and is named after Mojo, a bull owned by Bill Butler, one of the owners. Upon their initial opening, it was shared with us that Mojo is an imposing animal with a gentle heart who loves to eat well. When Butler, his son Will Butler, Travis Anderson, Jason Smith, and Dave Story decided to open a taco shop focused on great food, craft beverages, and a hip, energetic atmosphere, the Mojo’s name was a no-brainer.

The taco shop has a great local following; it began as a food truck before opening in The Factory.

You can visit Mojo’s Tacos at The Factory in Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, and Thompson Station, 2000 Tollgate Boulevard, Thompson’s Station.