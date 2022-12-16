Missing Person Tanya Dawn Taylor Found Safe

NEW: The Missing Person BOLO for Tanya Dawn Taylor has been canceled. She was found safe by a MPD officer overnight. Thanks for sharing.

Tanya Dawn Taylor, 59, walked away from her residence on Stonewall Blvd. about a week and a half ago.

Taylor could possibly be in green Ford Windstar van tag number 911BCDB. She may have been off her medication for about a year now. She is known to frequent McDonald’s and Walmart stores as well as Waffle Houses.

Taylor has been entered into NCIC as missing. If you have seen Tanya Taylor or know where she can be located, please contact Det. Justin Fugate at 629-201-5635.