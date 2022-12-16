Take a Holiday Tour of the Renovated McLemore House Museum

The African American Heritage Society of Williamson County is pleased to host its 2nd Annual Holiday Tour of the newly renovated historic McLemore House Museum. One of Franklin’s great historic treasures, the McLemore House museum was built in 1880 by formerly enslaved Harvey McLemore, who after becoming a free man, fulfilled the American dream of homeownership for his family. Despite the challenges that Harvey would have faced during that time period, Harvey persevered and built an enduring home that was occupied by his descendants for 117 years.

The home was first renovated and opened as a museum in 2002. Before that time, in the preservation arena, African American places and spaces like Harvey’s home were primarily considered insignificant to history. Thanks to a group of concerned citizens, both black and white, with support from the community, the McLemore House was preserved and Harveys story, one that truly has its place in American history, continues to be told.

The museum has welcomed many visitors over the years and the second renovation was completed last year. Many repairs were needed to restore the home back to its original splendor and prominence in order to ensure preservation for present and future generations. Many thanks to the many donors and others in the community who contributed to this project.

The community is invited to hear important truths about Harvey, a great family man and his African American story about life after slavery. Harvey’s home and others all across America reflect the true diversity of America and the continued need to tell the true story of our nation and its rich history and the roles African Americans and other cultures played in that history.

The museum, located at 446 11th Ave. N. in Franklin, will open to the public on Saturday, December 17th, from 10:00- 2:00. Regular tours begin at 11:00 a.m and reenactors will share their story from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m Tourists will be able to see Harvey McLemore and hear his story and Mag Matthews, a descendant of Harvey, who had her beauty shop business in the front foyer of the home, will be there. This is a one day event. Regular hours for the museum will resume in the spring. Tours are also booked by appointment.

Museum cost is $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for students and children 12 and under. Children 5 and under are free. For tickets and more information about the African American Heritage Society and to donate to the museum, please visit www.aahswc.org.